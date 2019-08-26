Events
Beginners 8-Form Tai Chi — 3 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Caregiver Education Group meeting: "Exercise suitable for caregivers" — 1:30 p.m. Speaker Julie Steinmeyer, physical therapist, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Room 155.
F Street Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, live music and activities for kids, 1302 F St.
Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling — 7 p.m. Open to any storyteller or listener, Union College, 4880 Prescott Ave. 402-464-1803.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Science Cafe — 6:30-8 p.m. Learn about Forensic Entomology at a death scene, free event, cash bar, food available for purchase, Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th St.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Levi William, 7-10 p.m.
Royal Grove — Black Flag, Linecutters, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Meetings
Lancaster County Correctional Facility JPA — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sword of Trust" (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.