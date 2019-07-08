{{featured_button_text}}

Events

All ages story time — 10-11 a.m. Story time with music, games and a craft, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 O St.

Open ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.

Open roller skating — Noon-3 p.m. $5, with or without skate rentals, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.

F Street farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors and hands-on activities for kids, 1302 F St. 

Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

Preservation Association of Lincoln: Brown Bag Lunch — Noon. "Growing a Campus: Landscapes at University of Nebraska," Museum of Nebraska History, Oldfather Family Auditorium, free, bring your own lunch and beverage, 131 Centennial Mall North. 

Read Aloud Lincoln  10:30 a.m. Ages 4 and under are encouraged to participate in activities and reading, Reading Nook, near JC Penney, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. 

"Serving Hands": Traveling small-scale models — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display, through July 22, sponsored by Campus Life, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St. 

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Entertainment

Bodega's Alley — Karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — Bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club  — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the patio: Paul Siebert, 7 p.m.  

Zoo Bar — John Clifton Blues Band, 5-8 p.m., $8; Shake a Tail Feather, with DJ Relic, 8-10 p.m., no cover.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Proposal" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Meetings  

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 112.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Public Building Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.

Community Forestry Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health — 5 p.m. 3131 O St. Training Center. 

