Calendar, 12-24 Tuesday

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Tuesday
* Lincoln Children's Museum.
* Lincoln Public Libraries.
* Sheldon Museum of Art.
* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.
The following will be open Tuesday:
* State Capitol will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., guided tours will be at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Christmas tree will be up in the Rotunda until Friday.
Events
Luminarias set up on Goodhue Boulevard — 3-6 p.m. Public is invited to assist in a tradition of lighting candles in bags, meet near 15th and A streets.
Photos with Santa and Gateway Mall Holiday Experience — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., near H&M courtyard, 6100 O St.
Santa Station at SouthPointe Pavilions — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit Santa in his house located between Von Maur and Talbot's, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Christmas Eve worship services
First-Plymouth Church — 11 a.m. For families with infants and preschoolers; 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Classic lessons and carols; 3 p.m. Christmas pageant, kids of all ages and families welcome; 5 p.m. service led by Dr. Jim Keck; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Festival of lessons and Carol service, Plymouth Brass, Plymouth Choir, Lied Organ, led by Keck; 11 p.m. Candlelight with communion, 2000 D St. 402-476-7565.
Christmas Eve services for the homebound — 7 p.m. "Festival of Lessons and Carols" broadcast on KFOR 1240 AM; live on First-Plymouth's Facebook page; also at midnight, Fox 42 will broadcast the service again in Lincoln and Omaha.
First Presbyterian candlelight service and 300th anniversary celebration of Isaac Watt's hymn 'Joy to the World' — 9 p.m. Traditional service and celebrating the hymn "Joy to the World," the 98th Psalm, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.
St. Paul United Methodist — 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m., 1144 M St.
Sheridan Lutheran — 2:30 p.m. Worship with interpretation for the deaf; 4 p.m. Worship with communion; 5:30 p.m. Worship with communion; 7:30 p.m. Candlelight with communion; 11 p.m. Candlelight worship with communion, 6955 Old Cheney Road. 402-423-4769.
Trinity Lutheran — 4:30 and 11 p.m., 724 S. 12th St.
Unity Lincoln — 5 p.m. Twelve Powers candlelight ritual, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Vine Congregational Church of Christ — 7 p.m. traditional, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Vineucc.org.
Friedens Lutheran — 5:30 p.m. Traditional with communion, 540 D St. 402-476-3888.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill —Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
