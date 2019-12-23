Calendar, 12-24 Tuesday

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following will be closed Tuesday

* Federal and state offices.

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Lincoln Public Libraries.

* Sheldon Museum of Art.

* State Department of Motor Vehicle services.

* University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

The following will be open Tuesday:

* State Capitol will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., guided tours will be at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The Christmas tree will be up in the Rotunda until Friday.

Events

Luminarias set up on Goodhue Boulevard — 3-6 p.m. Public is invited to assist in a tradition of lighting candles in bags, meet near 15th and A streets.

Photos with Santa and Gateway Mall Holiday Experience — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., near H&M courtyard, 6100 O St.

