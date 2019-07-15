{{featured_button_text}}

Events

All ages story time — 10-11 a.m. Story time with music, games and a craft, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 O St.

Open ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.

Open roller skating — Noon-3 p.m. $5, with or without skate rentals, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.

F Street farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors and hands-on activities for kids, 1302 F St. 

Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble concert— 7:30 p.m. Free, Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.

Read Aloud Lincoln: Gateway Mall — 10:30 a.m. Live 360 Reading Nook is located in the JCPenney wing across from Zales, 6100 O St.

"Serving Hands": Traveling small-scale models — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. On display, through July 22, sponsored by Campus Life, Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St. 

You can do the cube — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Help participate in building a giant Rubik’s Cube puzzle, using 200 cubes to create an image, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St. 

Entertainment

Bourbon Theatre — "Portugal: The Man," with Quinn Christopherson, $35, (general admission, advance); $40, (general admission, day of show); $110, table of 2; $220, table of 4, $2 door fee, 8 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Daniel Christian, 7 p.m. 

Happy Raven — Rafflestravaganza, 3-11 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Los Gattos, Mezcal Brothers, Jazzocracy, DJ Relic, 6 p.m., $10.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Meetings  

Library Board — 8 a.m. Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. 

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 112. 

Register

"Lost Restaurants of Lincoln" — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. $4 sack lunch available for purchase (age 60 and up); $8 (age 60 and under), Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Register by noon, Tuesday, at 402-441-7158. 

