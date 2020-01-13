Calendar 1-14 Tuesday

Events
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Cornhusker Wedding Experience — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a buffet, view a mock dance floor, head table, bar set up and more, $15, Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Register: facebook.com/events/2401650023410837
Diabetes self-management workshop – 9:30 a.m. Bring something to write with and a notepad, The Ambassador Health of Lincoln, 4405 Normal Blvd.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Dinner and listen to children's tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Lincoln Public Schools learning lunch — 11:45 a.m., doors open; noon, program starts. Speaker LPS Superintendent Steve Joel on $290 million bond issue addressing building needs in school district, open to public, 5905 O St.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Public is invited to earn a virtual ticket for every five hours of reading, that will be entered in to a $50,000 drawing, contest challenges Lincoln to read at least 4 million minutes during the month.
Preservation Association of Lincoln Brown Bag lunch series —Noon. Speaker Jim McKee, topic is "Compleat: British word meaning quintessential" history of Lincoln, Museum of Nebraska History, free, bring your own lunch, 13th and P streets.
You have free articles remaining.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Entertainment
Del Ray Ballroom — Two-step drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Acoustic Jam: Downtown Dave and Papa Bob, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: Live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Meetings
Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health — 5 p.m. 3131 O St. Training Center.
University Place Community Organization — 5:30 p.m.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.