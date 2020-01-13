Calendar 1-14 Tuesday

Events

Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.

Cornhusker Wedding Experience — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enjoy a buffet, view a mock dance floor, head table, bar set up and more, $15, Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Register: facebook.com/events/2401650023410837

Diabetes self-management workshop – 9:30 a.m. Bring something to write with and a notepad, The Ambassador Health of Lincoln, 4405 Normal Blvd.

Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Dinner and listen to children's tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.

Lincoln Public Schools learning lunch — 11:45 a.m., doors open; noon, program starts. Speaker LPS Superintendent Steve Joel on $290 million bond issue addressing building needs in school district, open to public, 5905 O St.