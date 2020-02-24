Calendar, 2-25 Tuesday

Events
Active Aging: Engaging the Power Within You — 1:30 p.m. Speaker is Gayle Resh, Southlake Village Rehabilitation, discussion following, free, Room 155, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Ages 13 and up, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
H2O Today — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling (LIPS) — 7 p.m. Open to storytellers and listeners, free, Union College, Ortner Building, 4880 Prescott Ave. Reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.
Lincoln Public Schools public preview of new high school designs — 5 p.m. District Office, 5905 O St.
NDOT presentation and open house: Preferred Alternatives for the Lincoln-Omaha Intercity Bus Route — Noon-5 p.m. Presentations at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. Nebraskatransit.com.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Tanya Tucker, Brandy Clark, 8 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Del Ray Ballroom — Foxtrot drop-in, 6 p.m.
Happy Raven — Science Cafe: Host Morrill Hall, 6:30-8 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m.; jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, 5-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather; DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 4:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" (NR) 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lincoln Board of Education — 6 p.m. Lincoln Public Schools District Office, 5905 O St.
Register
League of Women Voters — Noon-1 p.m. March 5. Speaker Karen Bell-Dancy on YWCA new programs for girls and young women, $17 (non-members); $15 (members), Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Reservations: lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James on Major Mind Overload, $10, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11. Speaker Dr. Todd Roberts, University of Nebraska Medical Center, on the science of weight management, $16, (lunch); $10, (meeting only), 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.