Events
Caregiver Education Group meeting: "Active Aging, Engaging the Power Within You" — 1:30 p.m. Speaker Gayle Resh, MA, CTRS, CPRP, life enrichment coordinator, Southlake Village, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Room 155.
Chair Tai Chi — 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Dynamic Movement class — 9:30 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Food Bank of Lincoln fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St.
Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling — 7 p.m. Open to any storyteller or listener, Union College, 4880 Prescott Ave. 402-464-1803.
Move More Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. Free fitness class, Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Safe Cooking: Aging Partners nutrition presentation — 11 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Science Cafe — 6:30-8 p.m. Learn about climate change with Ramesh Laungani, associate professor of biology at Doane University, free event, cash bar, food available for purchase, Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th St.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Visit by Priscilla the comfort therapy dog – 10:45 a.m. Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Prime Time Cafe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Garage Sportsbar & Grill — Party on the patio: Levi William, 7 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Comedy open mic night, 9:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Street improvement open house meeting — 5 p.m. Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave.