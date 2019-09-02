{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Chair Tai Chi 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

"Crane Song" film screening: South of Downtown Community Development — 6:30 p.m. View the film produced by NET about the Sandhill cranes' migration through Nebraska, free, 1247 S. 11th St.

Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.  

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St. 

Pop up Book Shop: University Press — 4-7 p.m. $5 (paperbacks); $10 (hard covers), Kinkaider Brewing Co., 201 N. Seventh St. 

How to Protect Yourself Against Frauds and Scams — 1 p.m. Speaker: Karen O’Hara of Aging Partners, Bennet Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. 

Entertainment

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Y2K Lincoln: A Tribute to the 2000s, 9:30 p.m. 

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.

Meetings

Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.

Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

