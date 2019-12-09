Calendar, 12-10 Tuesday

Events
Frozen Festival family night: Northeast YMCA — 6-7 p.m. Arts and crafts; 7-8 p.m. Family swim in the pool, holiday photo booth, holiday movie; admission: bring a donation of gloves or socks for Elliott Elementary School, 2601 N. 70th St.
Haymarket Unwrapped — 4-8 p.m. Enjoy discounts, prizes, appetizers, live entertainment and sleigh rides, Seventh and P streets.
Joseph Hall Elvis Rock 'N Remember tribute show — 7 p.m. $20, Cornhusker Social Hall, 2940 Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: 402-617-4477 or Josephhallelvis.com.
Presentation: Caring and Sharing — 11 a.m. Speaker is Dr. Jean Krejci, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Preservation Brown Bag: Early Passenger Service —Noon. Speaker is Richard L. Schmeling, Director of ProRail Nebraska; bring your own lunch, Museum of Nebraska History, 15th and P streets.
Walk together series: "Why Walk When You Can Dance" — 2 p.m. Speaker Pablo Cervantes, president of CASA Properties, LPS Latino student advocate, free, Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 30, except holidays. Tickets:Lincolnzoo.org. Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Like A Storm, Mis Taken, Pushing Veronica, Sleep Signals, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., free.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Downtown Dave and Papa Bob, 7-9 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Christmas trivia night, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Tony Holiday Blues Band, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., $8; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R): 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Pedestrian-Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Public Building Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Community Forestry Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Lincoln-Lancaster Board of Health — 5 p.m. 3131 O St. Training Center.
Register
CPR Class at Bryan West Campus — 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Respond to and treat life-threatening emergencies, 2222 S. 16th St. Register: Bryanhealth.or/calendar or call 402-481-5646.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Speaker and meeting; $16 lunch; $10 meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
