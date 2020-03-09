Calendar, 3-10 Tuesday

Events
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Ages 13 and up, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Preservation Association of Lincoln Brown Bag — Noon. Jim McKee's Compleat History of Lincoln Program 35, and Digital Storytelling, speaker Ryan Reed, Speedway Property series, bring your own lunch, free, Museum of Nebraska History, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Public input needed for Nebraska's Forest Action Plan — 6:30 p.m. Overview of the Forest Action Plan, question-answer session and feedback following presentation, Lower Platte South NRD Office, 3126 Portia St.
Spring break roller skate — 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Roller skate indoors to music, $10; $3 skate rental or bring your own skates, Lincoln Sports Foundation, 7600 N. 70th St.
Entertainment
1st Avenue — Men of Magic Mike show, 8-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Waltz drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
The Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Downtown Dave and Papa Bob, 7-9 p.m.
Rococo Theatre — Black Jacket Symphony: Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, 8 p.m., $25 (general admission balcony); $30 (dance floor, orchestra, loge).
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather; DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greed (R) 4:45 p.m. ,7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "International Falls" (NR) 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Greater Lincoln Workforce Development Bid — 10:30 a.m. SCC Jack Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th St. Room 303.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Board meeting — 5 p.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 O St. Suite 300.
University Place Community Organization UPCO — 5:30 p.m. Board of Directors meeting, First United Methodist Church, 50th Street and St. Paul Avenue.
