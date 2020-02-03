Calendar 2-4 Tuesday

Events
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Ages 13 and up, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Coding and Coffee — 3 p.m. Computer science principles through Java programming, mentoring and coffee, The Bay, 2005 Y St. More information: codingandcoffee.org.
Gustavus Choir concert — 7 p.m. Enjoy traditional and contemporary sacred vocal performances, free, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Hixson-Lied visiting artist series — 5:30 p.m. Speaker Rebecca Morse, curator, Wallis Annenberg Photography Department, Los Angeles, free, Room 15, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets.
John Bailey, flute, and Christopher Marks, piano recital — 7:30 p.m. Performing "An Embarrassment of Riches," free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Mayor's Night Out — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Residents are invited to have one-on-one conversations with the mayor, City Council members and city government directors, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Traveling exhibition: How Do You Find Research on Native Americans? — 4-6 p.m. Speaker Dr. Siobhan Wescott, assistant director of Indians into Medicine program, University of North Dakota, Peterson Room, Room 221, Love Library South, 1248 R St.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — Bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Jade Jackson, 7 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professional Tuesday: Natasha and Matt Plooster, Bridgepoint Investment Banking, 6-8 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Rumba drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13), 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.