Calendar, 12-31 Tuesday

Events
Make Believe at Midnight — $15 adults and kids, free for kids 18 months and under, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Register online at Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
New Year's eve party — 1-3 p.m. Movie, crafts and bring your camera and get a photo with Llama Llama, free, South Branch Library, 2675 South St. 402-441-8570.
Entertainment
Alchemy Lincoln — New Year's Eve party, prizes, 6 p.m.
Barry's — New Year's Eve party: Roaring 2020s, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets at Facebook page.
Bodega's Alley — Jerry Pranksters, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — New Year's Eve bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — '90s Masquerade Ball: Flannel Channel Band, 8 p.m., $10 (with mask); $15 (without mask); $80 (VIP table of two); $160 (VIP table of four).
Brother's — New Year's Eve party: DJ Mason West, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — New Year's Eve celebration, 8 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Swap Meet Sally, 9:30 p.m.
Chez So Do — The Fabtones, free appetizer buffet and glass of bubbly at midnight, 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $15.
Cornhusker Marriott — Raw Nerve band, dress in your best 1960s attire, 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $45-$289. Tickets: Eventbrite.com.
Ding A Ling Bar (Raymond) — Slyder James Band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Duffy's Tavern — New Year's Eve celebration: DJ Ol Moanin, 9 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — New Year's Eve masquerade party: Lost & Found Band, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Graduate Lincoln — AM FM band, wear a costume, prizes, 8:30 p.m., $40, $300 (group of 10). Tickets: Eventbrite.com.
Gray's Keg Saloon — New Year's Eve Roaring 1920s party: dress like the 1920s, Mis Taken Band, Jane Doe & the No Names, 9 p.m., $10.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — New Year's Eve party: DJ Blac, 9 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Southern Cross Band, 7-10 p.m.
Local — Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Live DJ and karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Panic Bar — New Year's Eve: DJ Lady Ice, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Risky's Sports Bar — Themotherdudes, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Roca Tavern — Karaoke, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Rococo Theatre — Rock and Soul New Year's Eve: The Wheezetones and Soul Dawg, 8 p.m., $25 (general admission, standing on dance floor); $45 (reserved seats), rococotheatre.com.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — '70s New Year's Eve party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Royal Grove — New Year's Eve party Latin Dance night: Bailes de Nebraska, DJs Toons, Roger, MX, 9 p.m., $10-$100.
The Resort at Firethorn — New Year's Eve with Kelly Oh Brian, 7-11 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Bel-Airs, 5–8 p.m., $12 (advance); $15 (day of show); Mad Dog and the 20 20's, No Thanks, The BGB Crew, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
