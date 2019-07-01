{{featured_button_text}}

Events

All ages story time — 10-11 a.m. Story time with music, games and craft, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 O St.

Breslow Hockey Center open skate — 1-4:45 p.m. $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.

Ice Box open roller skating — Noon-3 p.m. $5, with or without skate rentals, 1880 Transformation Drive.

F Street farmers market — 4-7 p.m. 1302 F St. 

Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

Food and Film series documentary "More Than Honey" — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sponsored by South of Downtown Association, free movie, chips and salsa provided by Pepe's Kitchen, 1247 S. 11th St. Register for tickets: secure.everyaction.com/R8Y-b3kFz0m6hxKFgww8Mw2.

Food Bank of Lincoln fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Read Aloud Lincoln  10:30 a.m. Ages 4 and under are encouraged to participate in activities and reading, Reading Nook, near JC Penney, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. 

Garry's drawing class — 10:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Entertainment

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Duffy's — SJOD, Pure Brown, 9 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy, live jazz jam, 6-8 p.m., no cover charge; DJ Relic, Shake a Tail Feather, 8-10 p.m.   

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center —"The Biggest Little Farm" (PG), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Meetings  

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 112.

