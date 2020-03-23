Calendar, 3-24 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
Events
AA meetings at First Presbyterian Church — Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., daily, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
You have free articles remaining.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meetings
Board of Education meeting — 6 p.m. Lincoln Public Schools District Office, 5905 O St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.