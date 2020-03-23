You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 3-24 Tuesday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 3-24 Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.  

Events

AA meetings at First Presbyterian Church — Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., daily, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Meetings 

Board of Education meeting — 6 p.m. Lincoln Public Schools District Office, 5905 O St. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar 3-18 Wednesday

Because of last-minute postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus, please check event venues for the latest information.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News