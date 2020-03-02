Calendar, 3-3 Tuesday

Events
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Ages 13 and up, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Grief support group — 6 p.m. Share your personal loss or grief story with others, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. More details: Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7550.
Sherlock Meets the Phantom — 7 p.m. $5, YAAL Theater, 1233 Libra Drive, Suite 2. YAAL.org or 402-417-4137.
Weight loss surgery information session — 6 p.m. Bryan West Campus, Gregorius Conference Center A, 2222 S. 16th St. Register: Bryanhealth.or/calendar or call 402-481-5490.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Doll Skin, Fame on Fire, Flashing Lights, Miss Taken, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professional Tuesday: Adam Kroft, Redthred CEO, 6-8 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Cha-cha drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiner's Saloon — Downtown Dave and Papa Bob's Acoustic Jam, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Joseph Huber, 9 pm.-12:30 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Corpus Christi" (NR) 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "I Was at Home But" (R) 5:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
RTSD Board meeting — 11 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Urban Design Committee meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Register
League of Women Voters — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Speaker Karen Bell-Dancy on YWCA new programs for girls and young women, $17 (non-members); $15 (members), Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Reservations: lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James on Major Mind Overload, $10, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11. Speaker Dr. Todd Roberts, University of Nebraska Medical Center, on the science of weight management, $16, (lunch); $10, (meeting only), 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.