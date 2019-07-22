{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.

Caregiver education group — 1:30 p.m. "Dealing with the stress and guilt of caregiving," St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

F Street farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors and hands-on activities for kids, 1302 F St. 

Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St. 

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

LIPS: Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling — 7 p.m. Open to storytellers and listeners, free, Union College, Ortner Building, 4880 Prescott Ave. Reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.

Open roller skating — Noon-3 p.m. $5, with or without skate rentals, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.

Read Aloud Lincoln: Gateway Mall — 10:30 a.m. Live 360 Reading Nook is in the JCPenney wing across from Zales, 6100 O St.

Entertainment

Bourbon Theatre — The Ghost of Paul Revere, 7 p.m. 

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Capital Cigar Lounge — Ed Love Quartet, 6:30 p.m. 

Chez SoDo — Capital Jazz Society: Monday Night Big Band, 7-9:30 p.m., free.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride, 7-10 p.m.

Local — Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Dustin Prinz, 7-10 p.m. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Trivia, 7 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Meetings  

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112. 

Register

First Bite event sponsored by Lincoln Journal Star: Restaurant week — 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Early-bird general admission, $25; VIP experience, $50, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Register: 2019firstbite.eventbrite.com.

