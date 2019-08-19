Events
Beginners 8-Form Tai Chi — 3 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
F Street Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors and hands-on activities for kids, 1302 F St.
Francie & Finch Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Read new books and participate in discussions, Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th St.
Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lunch and Learn: Lincoln Public Schools — noon-12:45 p.m. Speaker Ed Zimmer, "Housing the Students of a Growing City," bring your own lunch, dessert will be provided, 5905 O St.
“Rider Safety” presentation — 11 a.m. Aging Partners’ Mitch Sump and Eva Abbey, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Tuesday night Jazz, 6:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — Raven and Finch book club, 6-7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the patio: Daniel Christian, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Nikki Hill, The Jose Ramirez Band, 6-10 p.m., $16 (advance),$20 (day of show); Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather ,DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.