Calendar, 3-31 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.
Events
AA meetings at First Presbyterian Church — Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., daily, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, the public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
You have free articles remaining.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Drive by the gallery, stay in your car, see art on the sidewalk, view live art demonstrations, purchase art by making a curbside sale, text 402-615-2789, to purchase the art you want to buy, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Take home Spring house kits: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Order your kit online, drive up to the museum door and your kit is delivered to your car, $15, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Kids can meet a keeper and zoo animal and participate in an on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!