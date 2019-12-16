Calendar, 12-17 Tuesday

Events
YAAL Theater "Death Aboard the Duchess" — 7 p.m. $5, 1233 Libra Drive. Tickets: YAAL.org.
State Capitol ceremony honoring flood heroes — 10 a.m. Second floor, free, Rotunda, 1445 K St.
State Capitol Rotunda Christmas tuba concert — Noon. Second floor, free, Rotunda, 1445 K St.
Kids Mason jar gifts workshop — 4-6 p.m. Kids can make gifts for teachers, family members and friends, no registration needed, three recipes available, $5 per jar, Hy-Vee, 5010 O St.
Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling (LIPS) — 7 p.m. Open to storytellers and listeners, free, Union College, Ortner Building, 4880 Prescott Ave. Reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.
Scott Bradlee’s Jukebox: A Very Post Modern Christmas — 7:30 p.m. Vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists performing modern Christmas hits in a vintage style, $16.50-$63, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Storytime with Santa — 11 a.m. Enjoy a classic Christmas story, read by Santa, free cookies and juice, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill —Live DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professionals Tuesday: Jason Metcalf, Scooters franchise co-owner, 6-8 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Open-mic night, 7 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Bike night Christmas party potluck, 6:30 p.m.
Happy Raven — Raven and Finch book club, 6-7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Varda by Agnes" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Library Board — 11:30 a.m. Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," $15 (members) or $17 (non-members). Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker; $16 lunch; $10 meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
