Calendar, 2-11 Tuesday

Events
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Ages 13 and up, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Chick-fil-A SouthPointe Pavilions daddy-daughter date night — 4-9 p.m. Dads and daughters can spend 45 minutes of quality time together, daughters get a rose and a gift bag, time slots are every hour, reservations: call 402-975-2448, 6810 S. 27th St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Preservation Association of Lincoln brown bag: Compleat History of Lincoln — Noon. Speaker Jim McKee, sponsored by Speedway Properties, free, bring your own lunch, Museum of Nebraska History, 13th and P streets.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., through June. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), 645 N. 14th St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — The Infamous Stringdusters, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Pony Swing drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Interactive presentation about Nebraska wildlife, 7-8 p.m., free.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Moonshiners Saloon — Acoustic jam: Downtown Dave and Papa and Papa Bob, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — A Tribute to Chuck Berry: Mike Zito & Friends, 6 p.m., $20; Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Ága" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 7, 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary B (R) 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13) 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R) 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. 3131 O St., Suite 300.
Greater Lincoln Workforce Development Board — 8:30 a.m. 8800 O St. Room V-103 and V-104.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health meeting — 5 p.m. 3131 O St. Training Center.
University Place Community Organization — 5:30 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St. Room E-103.
