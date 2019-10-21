{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Chair tai chi 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Dynamic movement class — 9:30 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Tai chi moving for better balance — 11 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Food Bank of Lincoln’s food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St.   

LIPS: Lincolnites Interested in Preserving Storytelling — 7 p.m. Open to storytellers and listeners, free, Union College, Ortner Building, 4880 Prescott Ave. Reevesmary34@gmail.com or 402-464-1803.

Lincoln Business Expo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. LCOC.com.

Lincoln Beer Tour — 2-5 p.m. Showcasing samples from Lincoln's craft breweries at the Lincoln Business Expo, free admission, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Lincoln Caregiver's monthly meeting: Transformative Power of Music  1:30 p.m. Speaker Tracie Foreman, Health and Fitness, Aging Partners, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Room 155, 1144 M St. 

Men's breakfast and bible study — 6-7 a.m Enjoy breakfast, fellowship and study, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. 402-477-6037.

Priscilla the comfort dog visit — 10:45 a.m. Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St. 

Read to a dog series — Kids ages 6-13 can practice reading to Healing Heart Therapy dogs, 5:30 p.m. Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.; also 4:30 p.m. Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd. 

Sandhills Global outdoor exhibit: Remembering Our Fallen 8 a.m.-5 p.m. View 32 Tribute Towers, featuring photos of 5,000 women and men who died serving our country, 120 W. Harvest Drive. 

Science Cafe: Pawsitive psychology: The Dog-Human bond — 6:30-8 p.m. Speaker Dr. Jeffrey Stevens, associate professor of psychology at UNL, free, Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th St. 

"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.   

Entertainment

Bourbon Theatre — 20th anniversary tour: Explosions in the Sky, 8 p.m., $30; $110 (table of 2); $220 (table of 4); $2 (minor fee).

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Goddamn Gallows, Scott H. Biram, Urban Pioneers, 9 p.m., $20.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Shawn Cole, 7-10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Local — Trivia, 7:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Before You Know It" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112. 

