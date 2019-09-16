Events
Chair Tai Chi — 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Dynamic Movement class — 2 p.m. Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.
E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues Lecture Series: Nadia Murad — 6 p.m. Nadia, a human rights activist, will present “From the Front Lines Human Rights, Sex Trafficking and the Survival of the Yazidi People,” Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St.
Lincoln Public Schools lunch and learn: Digital protections — Noon-12:45 p.m. "The critical ways we care about our kids in the online world," 5905 O St.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
Antelope Park Recreation Center — 7-9 p.m. Jimmy Mack Band, bring a snack to share, $5.
Bourbon Theatre — International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6-10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Jazz Night: Ed Love Quartet, 6:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Cigarz Lounge — Black Label Trading Co. Event, 4-7 p.m.
Happy Raven — Raven and Finch Book Club, 6-7 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Comedy open mic night, 9:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "This Changes Everything" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Greater Workforce Development Board quarterly meeting — 8:30 a.m. Career Academy, 88th and O streets.
Board of Commissioner — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Library Board — 4 p.m. Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Street improvement open house meeting — 5 p.m. Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
Register
1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.