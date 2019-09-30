Events
Answers for caregivers forum — 10-11 a.m. Interactive presentation providing caregivers with resources and support, 4732 Calvert St. Register: 402-323-1877.
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Dynamic movement class — 9:30 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Flyover Sew Music Series “Shout” — 7:30 p.m. Works of student composers, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, free, Westbrook Music Hall, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St.
10:30 a.m. Speaker Dan King, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
John Nemeth, 6 p.m.; Jazzocracy: Live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Shadow" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. "Separation of Powers," speaker is Jo Potuto, J.D., Richard H. Larson Professor in the UNL College of Law, $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.