Calendar, 3-17 Tuesday
Calendar, 3-17 Tuesday

Entertainment

McKinney's Irish Pub — Bar opens 9 a.m.; Lucky Charms-eating contest, 4-5 p.m.

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Traitor" (R) 5 p.m., 8 p.m.; "Wendy" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings

Library Board — 8 a.m. Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. 

