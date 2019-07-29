Events
Ice skating — 1-4:45 p.m. $6 adults, $5 kids, $3 skate rentals, Breslow Hockey Center, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.
F Street farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors and hands-on activities for kids, 1302 F St.
Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Food Bank of Lincoln’s fresh food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lincoln Housing Authority presentation — 10:45 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Open roller skating — Noon-3 p.m. $5, skate rentals available, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Read Aloud Lincoln: Gateway Mall — 10:30 a.m. Live 360 Reading Nook is in the JCPenney wing, 6100 O St.
Entertainment
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Echo in the Canyon (PG-13), 5:15 p.m. 9:15 p.m.; "Rafiki" (NR), 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.