Events

F Street Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors and hands-on activities for kids, 1302 F St. 

Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.  

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Movies in the Park: “A Dog's Way Home” — 8-10 p.m. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks, free, Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St. 

National Night Out events — More info at  Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/

* Air Park Recreation Center and Arnold Heights Pool — 5-6 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and watermelon at the center, interactive activities, giant mancala game, Plinko, martial arts demonstration; 6-8 p.m. swim party and door prizes at the pool, meet law enforcement and first-responders, free, 3729 N.W. 46th St.

* F Street Recreation Center — 5-7 p.m. Meet your neighbors, activities, free hot dogs, chips and watermelon, door prizes, meet law enforcement and first-responders, free, 1225 F St. 

* Henry Park — 7 p.m. Food vendors, items for purchase; 8 p.m. See a movie in the park and enjoy the evening with your neighbors, meet law enforcement and first-responders, free, 44th and Prescott streets. 

* Prospect Street Block party and Neighborhood Watch campaign — 5-10 p.m. Bring a dish to share, 19th Street and Prospect Place. More information: 402-540-7521.  

* East Campus Community Organization -- 6-8 p.m. Food, games, activities. Meet firefighters, police, neighbors. American Lutheran Church, 42nd and Vine streets.

Entertainment

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Local — Trivia, 7:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar  Blues Beatles, 6-7 p.m., $20; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.  

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; 313 N. 13th St.   

Meetings  

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112. 

Infrastructure Task Force — 2 p.m. County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road.

Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.

