Events

Book signingsOne Book One Lincoln — 3:30 p.m. Pick up a signed copy of author Lauren Markham's book "The Far Away Brothers," Francie & Finch Bookshop, 136 S. 13th St.; 7 p.m. Markham will talk about her book, with a book signing to follow, Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.

Grief and the holiday season workshop — 6 p.m. First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: 402-476-7550.

Holiday Cooking Show — 5-9 p.m. Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Tickets: Holidaycookingshow.eventbrite.com

Pay attention to fall prevention: Aging Partners workshop — 1-3 p.m. St. Mary's Social Hall, 1420 K St.

Civil discourse panel — 5:30 p.m. State senators will share their experiences working to generate legislation and set the budget, UNL Student Union, 1400 R St., Regency Suites B and C.

Study at Sheldon Museum of Art — 5-8 p.m. The Great Hall is transformed into a study hall for students, snacks and coffee, free admission, 12th and R streets. 

Vaping: A community conversation — 2 p.m. Personal stories about e-cigarette addition, sponsored by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Community Health Endowment, free, registration requested but not required, Community Health Endowment, 250 N. 21st. St. Register: eventbrite.com.

Young Professional Tuesday — 6-8 p.m. Speaker is Jay Wilkinson, CEO and founder of Firespring, Capital Cigar Lounge, 5505 S. 16th St.

Entertainment

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Storm Cellar — Diamond Empire Band, 8-9 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather / DJ Relic, 9 p.m. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Pain and Glory" (R): 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

Library Board 8 a.m. Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. 

Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.  

