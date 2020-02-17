Calendar, 2-18 Tuesday

Events
Barre class — 5:30 p.m. Ages 13 and up, free, F Street Community Center, 1225 F St.
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take items home, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
H2O Today — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. New exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, interactive stations, general admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Kiwanis soup supper and auction — 4:30-7 p.m. Proceeds benefiting Lincoln Food Bank Backpack Program; $8 (adult); $5 (kids), tickets at the door, Capital City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. More details: email Steve Scheinost: sschein1649@gmail.com.
Raven & Finch Book Club — 6-7 p.m. Meets every third Thursday, discuss the book "Bloodlust and Bonnets," by Emily McGovern, beverages available for purchase, 122 N. 11th St.
Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi piano concert: An American Mosaic — 7:30 p.m. Selections from ragtime, stride piano, blues, boogie-woogie, Broadway and Hollywood, free. Ethel S. Abbott Auditorium, Sheldon Museum of Art, 451 N. 12th St. Music.unl.edu.
Traveling exhibition: How Do You Find Research on Native Americans? — 4-6 p.m. Speaker Dr. Siobhan Wescott, assistant director of Indians into Medicine program, University of North Dakota, Peterson Room, Room 221, Love Library South, 1248 R St.
Bowling U.S. Open — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun Valley Lanes, 321 Victory Lane.
Entertainment
You have free articles remaining.
Bourbon Theatre — Young Dolph; Key Glock, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Live DJ, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young Professionals: speaker John Berry, CEO, Berry Law, 6-8 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Open-mic night: sign-up, 6:30 p.m.; show, 7-8:15 p.m., no cover.
Del Ray Ballroom — West Coast Swing drop-in class, 6 p.m., $5.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m., no cover; Shake A Tail Feather; DJ Relic, 9 p.m., no cover.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 4:50 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Earth" (NR) 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Library Board — 8 a.m. Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.