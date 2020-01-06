Calendar, 1-7 Tuesday

Events
Clothing Closet — 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Bring your own bags or totes to take home items, Carol M. Yoakum Family Resource Center, 4621 N.W. 48th St.
Kids' night at Screamers Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Dinner and listen to children's tunes performed by the staff, kids 10 and under eat free with adult purchase, 803 Q St. Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Llama Llama library visit — 10 a.m. Storytime and visit, Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th St.; 7 p.m. Pajama party and visit, Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.
Learn to speak Spanish — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lincoln Winter Reading Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — through Jan. 31. Lincoln City Libraries will participate in Beanstack’s Winter Reading Challenge to have people read at least 4 million minutes during the month and keep track at lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Karaoke, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — Bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill —Live DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Young professionals Tuesday: Tawnya Starr, Firespring Co-Founder, 6-8 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
The Happy Raven — "Jeopardy" watch party, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Meetings
Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
