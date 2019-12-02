Calendar, 12-3 Tuesday

Events

Caregiver Information Group: Holiday Gathering — 1:30 p.m. Presentation, discussion and fun following meeting, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Room 155.

Jazz Combos — 7:30 p.m. Undergraduate students in the Glenn Korff School of Music performing in jazz combos, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Breakfast, singing by Kevin Witcher of Screamers Family Restaurant. Speaker is Judy Douglas, $8, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.

Sounds of the Season with Lincoln East High Singers — 6:30-8 p.m. Orchestra will perform in front of H & M Court, free, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.

Storytime with Santa — 11 a.m. Enjoy listening to Santa read a holiday classic, free cookies and juice, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.