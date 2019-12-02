Calendar, 12-3 Tuesday

Events
Caregiver Information Group: Holiday Gathering — 1:30 p.m. Presentation, discussion and fun following meeting, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Room 155.
Jazz Combos — 7:30 p.m. Undergraduate students in the Glenn Korff School of Music performing in jazz combos, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Breakfast, singing by Kevin Witcher of Screamers Family Restaurant. Speaker is Judy Douglas, $8, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Sounds of the Season with Lincoln East High Singers — 6:30-8 p.m. Orchestra will perform in front of H & M Court, free, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Storytime with Santa — 11 a.m. Enjoy listening to Santa read a holiday classic, free cookies and juice, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 30, except holidays. Register to purchase a ticket and sign up for a time slot Lincolnzoo.org. Ages 2 and up must purchase a ticket. VIP ticket holders get early entry. Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session: Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Comedy open mic, 9:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live Jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; SAINT, Haggard Mess, Fascinous Rex, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $5.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "Frankie" (PG-13): 4:55, 9:35 p.m.; "All the King’s Men" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Urban Design Committee — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Thursday. Topic is "Meet Susan B. Anthony," $15 members, $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 11. Speaker and meeting; $16 lunch; $10 meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.