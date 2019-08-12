{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Beginners 8-Form Tai Chi — 3 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive. 

F Street Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Live entertainment, vendors and hands-on activities for kids, 1302 F St. 

Free fitness class: Move More Lincoln — 5:30 p.m. Zumba, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.  

Food Bank of Lincoln’s food truck — 10:30 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.   

Preservation Association Lincoln Brown Bag: "125 years ago: Lincoln's Rock Island railroad wreck" — Noon. Bring your own lunch. Presenter Dr. Joel Williamson, Museum of Nebraska History, Oldfather auditorium, 131 Centennial Mall North. 

Entertainment

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — D.J. and bar pong, 10 p.m.

Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.

Garage Sports Bar & Grill — Party on the Patio: Shawn Cole, 7 p.m.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Spirit Weekfifth anniversary: Free Kinkaider glass with purchase, 4-10 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.   

Meetings  

Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 112. 

Public Building Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 113.

Community Forestry Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health — 5 p.m. 3131 O St., training center.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

