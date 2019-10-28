Events
Boo at the Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. 40 trick-or-treat booths, proceeds support the zoo and care for the animals. Raising Cane's will be selling chicken finger meals with proceeds going to the zoo, must register, see website for ticket prices, Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 122 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.
Chair tai chi — 9:30-10:15 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Costume kids night: Screamer's Family Restaurant — 5-9 p.m. Best costume contest with prizes for first, second and third place; Screamers Scream contest for ages 10 and under, with prizes for the best spine-chilling scream, 803 Q St.
Dynamic movement class — 9:30-10:30 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Halloween party: Calvary United Methodist Church — 6:30-8 p.m. Wear your costumes, treats, photo booth, haunted hike, free event, 1610 S. 11th St.
Men's breakfast and bible study — 6-7 a.m. Enjoy breakfast, fellowship and study, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. 402-477-6037.
UNL saxophone performance: Music Stolen for Saxophone — 7:30 p.m. Featuring the UNL Saxophone Choir, under the director of Dr. Paul Haar and Daniel Oshiro, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Percussion Ensemble performance: PASIC Society concert — 7:30 p.m. The percussion ensemble is made up of students from the UNL percussion studio, who were selected for the second time as winners of the Percussive Arts Society Percussion Ensemble Competition (PASIC), $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Read to a Healing Heart Therapy dog -- Kids age 6-12 can practice their reading by reading aloud to a dog, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.; 4:30-5:30 p.m. Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner St.
Saratoga School annual Treat Street — 5-6 p.m. Wear your favorite costume and walk through the haunted halls of the school to get candy and prizes, free, 2215 S. 13th St.
Entertainment
Auld Recreation Center: Antelope Park — Jimmy Mack dance tunes, bring a snack to share and nonalcoholic beverages, 7-9 p.m., $5.
Bourbon Theatre — Mayday Band, 3 p.m., (VIP); 7 p.m., (general admission), $15-$25, ticketwebcom.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — DJ and bar pong, 10 p.m.
Lincoln Eagles Club — Line dancing, 5:30 p.m., $5; Jam session, Catch A Ride Band, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jazzocracy: live jazz jam, 7-9 p.m.; Shake A Tail Feather, DJ Relic, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R), 4:25 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.
Register
English language tutor orientation — 1:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Tutors are needed for English Language learners and native speaker of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills, Lincoln Literacy, 745 S. 9th St. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org.