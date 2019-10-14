Events
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. All levels welcome, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Dynamic movement class — 9:30 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Tai chi moving for better balance — 11 a.m. Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Grief support group — 6-7:30 p.m. Lisa Borchardt, licensed clinical social worker, free, must register: 402-476-7550 or addie@firstplymouth.org, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Guns n' Roses — 7:30 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: Pinnaclebankarena.com
Learn to speak Spanish class — 9:30 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 St.
Lincoln Children's Museum: Cessna exhibit unveiling and ribbon cutting — 9:30 a.m. Duncan Aviation representatives will speak about all the improvements made to the Cessna plane, and LCM's Ken Dobbs will speak, regular admission, 1420 P St.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue new station ribbon cutting — 3:30 p.m. Tour the station, remarks from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, refreshments, free, 4405 S. 84th St.
LPS Learning Lunch — Noon programs starts; 12:30 p.m. question and answer session, presenters Laura Salem, LPS English Language learners, and Katie Damgaard, LPS language specialist, free, open to the public, LPS District Office, 5005 O St.
Read to a dog series — Kids ages 6-13 can practice reading to Healing Heart Therapy dogs, 5:30 p.m. Bennet Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.; also 4:30 p.m. Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small-scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at the UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Speaker Nancy Lebow-Sherman, MSW, free, register: 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.
Warrior workshop: Self-defense — 6:30 p.m. Angie and Jim Sutton train and empower women in self-defense techniques, $17, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Register: eventbrite.com.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — After Arizona, North by North, Knee Breaker, 8 p.m.
Backswing Brewing Co. — Music bingo, 7-9 p.m.
Bob's Tavern — Open-mic night, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — Matt Heckler and Casper Allen, 8 p.m.; $15; $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brother's Bar — DJ Witt, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Captial Cigar Lounge — DJ Swayd, 7-10 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Team trivia, 7 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Sub-Sahara, No Thanks, The Credentials. 9 p.m.
The Happy Raven — Singo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark — Open-mic night, 7-9 p.m.
Miller Time Pub — Jason Mayer, 7 p.m.
Screamers — Open-mic night, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar: BCN live-streamed bands — live bands: Dynohunter, Highlucynation, Luzir, 8 p.m.; also go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork to view streaming of live bands.
The Bay — Household, Ghostlike, Tigerwine, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Mike Zito, 6 p.m., $20.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Loro" (NR), 5 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Library Board — 8 a.m. Bennet Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 112.