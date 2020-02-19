You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 2-20 Thursday
Events

Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Ages 6-12, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com

Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

H2O Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, new exhibit highlighting the role of water both globally and locally, interactive stations, general admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.

Thursday night live: The String Demons— 7-9:30 p.m., free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org.

Morrill Hall free Thursday evenings — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission, planetarium not included, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.

Entertainment

Bodega's Alley — Sublime Tribute Band: 40oz To Freedom; DJ Blac, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Bourbon Theatre — 8th House Production; Black Magik; Hy-Tekk; Jindra; Mammoth; Zeke Beats, 8-11:59 p.m.

Brother's — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.

Del Ray Ballroom — Nightclub two-step drop-in, 8 p.m., $5; Mardi Gras costume party, 9 p.m., $5.

Duffy's Tavern — Hyddin; RedHed; String Theory Music, 11 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Meadowlark Coffee — Wick O'Rya, 7 p.m. 

Panic Bar — Comedy night: Helen Reicher, 8 p.m., $5.

Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons, 1 of 8, 7-8:30 p.m.

Storm Cellar — Get Down Underground Jam, 9 p.m. 

Tack Room — Old Country, 7:30-10:30 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials, 6-9 p.m., $10; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 4:50 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Earth" (NR), 7:15 p.m.; "Cyrano de Bergerac" (NR) 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Meetings

City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Room 210.

Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizen's Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Whitehall Mansion, 5903 Walker Ave. Speaker is Tim Byrne, manager, Transportation and Utilities Department.

