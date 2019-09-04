Events
Bend, stretch and breathing class — 10:30 a.m. Instructor Mitzi Aden, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Hub & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. The McGovern String Band, food and beverages available for purchase from Code Beer, free event, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. "Still progressive after all these years," $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Modern Fiction Book Club and Author Event: "Marilou is Everywhere" — 7-8:30 p.m. Author and book discussion by Sarah Elaine Smith, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, foot care only, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Pass Go: United Way campaign kickoff — 7:30-9 a.m. Breakfast served, wear your best Monopoly game board costume, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St.
Pop In Storytime: Plants — 4-4:30 p.m. Through stories, song and dance, learn more about the natural world, free with regular admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Bring a notebook and something to write with. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — T-shirt night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
MoJava Cafe — An Evening at MoJava: Ben Gotschall and Tammy Austin, artisans; Ben Gotschall and Lucy Adkins, poetry; Daniel Kubert and Dustin Witte, writer and directors of "Earth Sky Tomes," 6 p.m.
Royal Grove — Broken Skulls, Henchman, Organgrinder, 7 p.m., $10.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Nissa de la Torre, 6-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarther, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Apocalypse Now Final Cut" (R), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. 11:30 a.m. lunch; 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. networking activities and meeting; all women attending should bring their business cards and be prepared to give a brief summary of their business and or business goals, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com.