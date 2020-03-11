Calendar, 3-12 Thursday

Events
Art Exhibit "Garden of Giving" — 11 a.m. Interactive exhibit, garden of flowers crafted from clothes, free-will donations for Goodwill, free, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
H2O Today — 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Exhibit showing the role of water, general admission; 4:30-8:30 p.m., Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Jazz Orchestra & Jazz Singers — 7:30 p.m. Guest artist Dave Rezak, music by jazz arrangers Darmon Meader and Rosana Eckert, $5 (adults); $3 (students), Kimball Hall, 1113 R St.
Read to a Dog — 5:30 p.m. Email Janae at naeforpets@gmail.com to read to Pax, free, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. 402-441-8546.
Lincoln Irish dancers show — 6:30 p.m. $5, Cotner Center Condominium. 402-441-7158.
Live Music Series: Orion Walsh — 7-9:30 p.m. Free admission, food and drinks available for purchase, Chez SoDo 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org
Look at lunchtime — 12:15-12:30 p.m. Katie Anania, assistant professor art history, will facilitate a dialogue on “Lil Barbara” by Nathaniel Mary Quinn, free, Sheldon Museum of Art, 12th and R streets.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Grassfed, Hammersaw, 8 p.m.
Bother's — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Stranger Tings, Cherdleys, Eddie Gold, 7 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Tango drop-in class, 8 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — The Flying Buffaloes, The Hangin' Cowboys, 7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Greg Spevak and Waverly High School band, 6:30 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30 p.m.
Tavern on the Square — Family Feud trivia: teams of four, prizes, sign up at tavernonthesquare.com, 7 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Big Brass from KC: Grand Marquis, S***hook, 8:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greed" (R) 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.;" International Falls" (NR) 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Pedestrian and bicycle advisory committee — 7 a.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council — 7 a.m. Antelope Park, enclosed shelter, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — Wood Park Place, 3131 O St. Suite 300.