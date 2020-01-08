You are the owner of this article.
Calendar 1-9 Thursday
Events

Chez SoDo Thursday Night Live Music Series: Swing Fever — 7-9:30 p.m. Free; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org

Makit Takit craft social night — 6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, and socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com

League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in Politics: Challenges and opportunity," $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers). Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.

Llama Llama pajama party — 10:30-11 a.m. Families are welcome to come in red pajamas to enjoy storytime, all ages, free, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. Lincolnlibraries.org

Llama Llama bilingual storytime — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Ages 2 and up can visit from Llama Llama; crafts or STEM activities to follow, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St. 

Railyard ice rink — 5-9 p.m. Skate rental $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St. 

Zumba dance class — 5:30 p.m. F Street Community Center, ages 8 and up, accompanied with an adult; ages 13 and up may attend class on their own, free, 1225 F St.

Entertainment

Brother’s — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

The Happy Raven — "Jeopardy!" watch party, 7 p.m.

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods, 7-9 p.m.

Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.  

