Calendar 1-9 Thursday

Events

Chez SoDo Thursday Night Live Music Series: Swing Fever — 7-9:30 p.m. Free; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org

Makit Takit craft social night — 6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, and socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com

League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in Politics: Challenges and opportunity," $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers). Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.

Llama Llama pajama party — 10:30-11 a.m. Families are welcome to come in red pajamas to enjoy storytime, all ages, free, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St. Lincolnlibraries.org

Llama Llama bilingual storytime — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Ages 2 and up can visit from Llama Llama; crafts or STEM activities to follow, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.