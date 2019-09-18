Events
Annual rummage sale — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Baked goods and items for sale, Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.
Brown Bag Lecture: How Do Archeologists Know Where to Dig? — Noon. Speaker Rob Bozell, bring your own lunch, free, 131 Centennial Mall.
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
City library book sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Hub & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Jack Hotel, folk music, food and beverages available for purchase, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Ice cream social — Noon. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Lincoln Calling outdoor festival — See website for schedule, tickets, times and lineup, through Sunday. Eighty bands, eight venues, artists, makers, music, multi-media, wellness activities and workshops. Lincolncalling.com.
Live music — 10:15 a.m. Helen Waring-Johnson, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Move more Lincoln: Zumba class — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St
Movement with Mitzi exercise class — 11 a.m. Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Polley Music Library music series — 6 p.m. "Finding the Right Sound in the Studio," discussion panel, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, foot care only, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra — 7:30 p.m. Opening night of the 30th Lied season, featuring the Grammy Award-winning symphony, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Tour de Brew — 4-10 p.m. three locations; 4:40-6:30 p.m. register at Moran's Liquor Works, 3400 A St. Get first raffle ticket, $5 donation; 4:45-6:45 p.m., ride to Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St., get second raffle ticket; 7 p.m. ride to The Lot, 726 L St., get third raffle ticket; 7-9 p.m., live music; 9 p.m. drawing; 5-10 p.m. food trucks, yard games and Empyrean craft beer.
Writer's workshop — 1-2 p.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Lincoln Calling, 6 p.m.
Basement Creators: Live streamed Lincoln Bands mini-concert — Tiny Gentleman, The Said Mantics, 7 p.m., go to: youtube.com/basementcreatorsnetwork.
You have free articles remaining.
Duffy's Tavern — Lincoln Calling: backlot, 6 p.m.; indoors, 6 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Lincoln Calling, 6 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Lincoln Calling, 5:30 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Code Beer — Bingo, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Rockabilly: Krank Daddies, 8-11 p.m.
Royal Grove — Grieves, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Screamers — Spotlight Cabaret: Brent D. Kuenning and Steve Geyer, 7-9 p.m.; $20 (adults); $18 (seniors over 65 and military with ID); $11 (kids).
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Josh Hoyer, 7-10 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Lincoln Calling, 5 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "This Changes Everything" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Councilman James Michael Bowers northeast citizens meeting — 5:30 p.m. Whitehall Mansion, 5903 Walker Ave.