Calendar 12-19 Thursday

Events
Dare to Believe show: Jay Owenhouse Illusionist — 7:30 p.m. $44-$79, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Live Christmas music — 10:30 a.m. Heidi Beran, harpist, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Live Christmas music — 1 p.m. Chad Rinne, pianist, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Pet photos with Santa at Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Bring your leashed cats and dogs to Santa's Enchanted Forest located in H&M Court; visit shoppinggatewaymall.com to see photo package pricing, 6100 O St.
Photos with Santa and Gateway Mall Holiday Experience — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. See cost of photo packages on the website at shoppinggatewaymall.com, 6100 O St.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" fan event at Lincoln Grand Cinema — 5 p.m. Fans can visit the theater one hour before movie to get free commemorative pin and junior popcorn; 6 p.m. movie begins, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — SQUAD Ugly sweater party: DJ Blac, DJ Spencelove, DJ KG, Claire Clover, Extra Fresh, live art with Sharizard X Art, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Brother's — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: The Shucks Brothers, 7-9:30 p.m.
Code Beer — "A Christmas Story" trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: Dante Powell, 8-10 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Jam sessions, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Tack Room — Old Country, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Josh and Benjie, 6–9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m. 1 a.m.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners staff meeting — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. City Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m. 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Varda by Agnes" (NR), 4:50 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.