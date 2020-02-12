Calendar, 2-13 Thursday

Events
Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Ages 6-12, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com.
Thursday night live: Cuban Missile Crisis Band — 7-9:30 p.m., free, Chez SoDo, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org.
Chick-fil-A daddy-daughter date night — 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. $25 (dad and one daughter); $10 (each additional daughter), reserve time slot at eventbrite.com, 4770 O St.
Morrill Hall free Thursday evenings — 4:30-8:30 p.m. Free admission, planetarium not included, 645 N. 14th St.
Lincoln African Violet Society's Valentine sale — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nelnet, Lincoln Square, first floor, 121 S. 13th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art look at lunch time — 12:15-12:30 p.m. Speaker Genevieve Ellerbee, “Self Portrait” by Helen Torr, free, 12th and R streets.
Lincoln Children's Museum Valentine's event — 5-8 p.m., 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Entertainment
1867 Bar, Bodega's Alley, Bourbon Theatre, Duffy's Tavern, Zoo Bar — Lincoln Exposed.
Brother's — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Quickstep drop-in class, 8 p.m., $5.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee — Wyk O' Rya, 7-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Ága" (NR) 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13): 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R) 7:15 p.m., Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R): 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St. Suite 300.