Events
48th Street Fall Cabaret — 7:30 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre on 48th Street, 2710 N. 48th St. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
Conversations with Mary Zimmerman — 3:30 p.m. Zimmerman will speak about her work as a playwright and director, free, Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 313 S. 13th St.
Look at Lunchtime — 12:15-12:30 p.m. Speaker Dana Fritz, Professor of Art, will discuss "Convergence on Paper," Sheldon Museum of Art, 12th and R streets.
"Make Music, Not War" performance — 7:30 p.m. Karen Becker, cello; Mark Clinton, piano; free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Operation Warm Week — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Drop off a new kids coat to Hurrdat, through Saturday, 350 Canopy St., Suite 230.
Presentation: Shane Tucker’s “Bison Bones by Ord” — 10:15 a.m. Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
South of Downtown Community Conversation — 6-8 p.m. Interactive stations providing information to residents, allowing the opportunity to provide feedback about the area, Everett Elementary School, 11th and B streets. Lincolnsouthdowntown.org
"My Walk" empowerment series — noon. Speaker is Marilyn Moore, former president and adjunct professor, Bryan College of Health Science Services, free, 1535 S. 52nd St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, lespecial, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Chez SoDo — Nebraska Brass, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Comedy Loft — T. Marni Voss, 7:30 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Duffy Belorad, 7-9:30 p.m.
Royal Grove — Art For Autism: Hip-Hop Edition, 8 p.m., $10.
Tack Room — Hell Toupee, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Vera Devorah, Gripping, Greet Death, Dancing Dead, 6-9:30 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Register
Daughters of the American Revolution membership and lineage workshop — 2-4 p.m. Nov. 23-24. Genealogists and chapter members will answer questions and assist with research and help with the DAR application process, free, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St. Register by Friday by emailing dar953315@gmail.com.