Calendar 11-28 Thursday
Calendar 11-28 Thursday

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following will be closed Thursday and Friday: 

* State, county and city offices.

* Aging Partners Senior Centers.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* State Capitol.

* State Department of Motor Vehicles.

* StarTran Offices closed; bus service is operating Friday.

* Social Security offices.

The following will be closed Thursday only:

* Federal offices.

* Financial institutions.

* Homestead National Monument of America, Beatrice (trails open from dawn to dusk). 

* Lincoln Children's Museum.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* StarTran office and bus service.

* United States Post Office, no mail delivery.

* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.

Events

Turkey Trot 6:30-7:30 a.m. Check-in at Cooper YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St., free cocoa and coffee; 8 a.m. 1-mile fun run or walk starts, $15; 8:30 a.m. 5k, $28; 9:15 a.m. awards, snacks and kids activities; additional $5 fee to register on day of race. Register: runsignup.com/Race/NE/Lincoln/LincolnYMCATurkeyTrot.

Friendsgiving Feast — Noon-3 p.m., Rutabagas Comfort Food, 230 N. 12th St. Donations accepted.

Entertainment 

Brothers Bar & Grill — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Movies 

Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 7:15 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Present Laughter" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.

