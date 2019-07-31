Events
Air Power History Tour: Commemorative Air Force — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase rides and tour aircraft, $15 (adults), $10 (kids 10-17), free (kids 9 and under), Silverhawk Aviation, 1751 W. Kearney Ave. Book tours: Airpowersquadron.org/lincoln-nebraska.
Nebraska Fan Day: Coach Scott Frost autograph line — 4:30 p.m. To get an autograph, you must register at Huskers.com/JV team. JV team members can check in at Hawks Championship Center entrance, 800 Stadium Drive. Fan Day: 5:30 p.m. Fans can meet and greet Husker football players, coaches and staff, Memorial Stadium, 600 Stadium Drive.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
First Thursday brown bag — Noon. "All Things Green," free, Jane Snyder Trail Center, 228 N. 21st St.
Nightsplash — 8:30-10:30 p.m. Swim party for middle-school students, free, participating pools include Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th St.; Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek Road; and Highlands Pool, 5511 N.W. 12th St.
Play in the Pool — 6:15 p.m. Enjoy underwater games, free, Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek Road.
Stransky Park concert series — 7 p.m. Kris Lager Band, bring your own chair or blanket, 17th and Harrison streets.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — The Zooeys, Prairie Psycho, 8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
MoJava Cafe — Writers Alex Rahe, Todd Robinson and Trac Schacht; songwriter Hope Dunbar, 6 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Dance lessons: week 3 of 6, 7-8:30 p.m., $85.
Royal Grove — Tomar and the FC's, 8 p.m., $12.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Tommy O' Keeffe, 6-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 8:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Rafiki" (NR), 7:15 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Star Tran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council chambers.
Lancaster County Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.