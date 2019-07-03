In observance of Independence Day, the following will be closed:
* All Aging Partners and Senior Centers.
* City, county, state and federal offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Financial institutions.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* State Department of Motor Vehicles.
* StarTran, no bus service.
* Social Security Administration.
* U.S. Post Office, no mail delivery.
* University of Nebraska State Museum, Morrill Hall and Mueller Planetarium.
* Most support groups and organizations will not meet; check with individual groups.
The following will be open:
* Lincoln Children's Zoo, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
* Lincoln Children's Museum, closing at 2:30 p.m.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center, park gates close at 4:30 p.m.
* Nebraska State Capitol, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., tours hourly through 4 p.m., except at noon.
* Special StarTran shuttle to Uncle Sam Jam, 5-11 p.m. Thursday, pickup points are at the Gold's Building and the County-City Building.
Events
Open roller skating: Ice Box — Noon-3 p.m. $5, with or without skate rental, 1880 Transformation Drive.
"Serving Hands" public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures; maps at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Trendwood parade and potluck — 11 a.m. Patriotic parade of decorated bikes, wagons, tricycles and kiddie cars. Games, potluck picnic lunch (each family bring a main dish, salad or dessert, tableware, drink and lawn chairs or blankets), parking on 77th Street, Sycamore Drive and Devoe Drive, 77th and A streets.
Nearby Independence Day events
Hickman Independence Day fireworks show — 10-11 p.m. Show by Midwest Fireworks Wholesalers and Hickman Area Economic Development. Bring blanket or lawn chair, Main Park, 100 Main St., Hickman.
Seward Independence Day events — 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Car show, craft and vendor markets, 2K and 10K freedom runs (Fifth and Seward streets); National Guard Museum, (201 N. Eighth); 4 p.m. Grand parade, First and Seward to 14th and Seward streets; 10 p.m. fireworks show, Plum Creek Park at Karol Kay Boulevard and Waverly Road. More information: julyfourthseward.com or 402-643-4189.
Waverlyfest — 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Pancake feed, parade, ice cream social, money toss, sand volleyball, beer garden, swimming; bring a blanket or lawn chair; finale is fireworks display at Lawson Park, Waverly Plaza, North 141st Street, Waverly.
Entertainment
Brothers Bar — DJ Swift, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Boiler Brewing Co. — trivia, free, 8-10 p.m.
Crescent Moon — singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — live music Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Independence Day with The Mezcal Brothers, 5-9 p.m., $10.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Biggest Little Farm" (PG), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.