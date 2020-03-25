Calendar, 3-26 Thursday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. daily. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired Center Card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though Lincoln libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff. Lincolnlibraries.org.
