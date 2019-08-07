Events
Arnold Elementary School Open House — 6-7 p.m. Find your classroom, meet teachers, sign up for after-school programs, pay for lunches and each student gets a free book, 5000 Mike Scholl St.
Kamp Kaleo rummage sale— First Christian Church, 16th & K streets. Thursday, 5-8 p.m.; Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Sunday, noon-3 p.m.
Dinner and a Show — 6:30 p.m. $5 (show only), featuring Chris Sayre, Cotner Center Condominiums, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd.
Fallbrook farmers market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Poetry reading and writer’s workshop — 10:30 a.m Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Senior Health Promotion — 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, foot care only, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Aug. 21, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojiar, Behemoth concert — 5:30 p.m, $39.50-$99.50, Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Way. Pinnaclebankarena.com or 402-904-4444.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Even Coast, People Corrupting People, DSM5, 8-11 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Bourbon Theatre — The Moore Brothers Band, Jenny Hietbrink, 6:30 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Date night: Make a sun catcher or painting; materials, wine and pizza provided, 6-8 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Greg Spevak, Big Band music, 7-9:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Josh Hoyer, 6-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Jack Hotel, 6-9 p.m., no cover; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Wild Rose (R), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioner staff meeting — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council chambers.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.