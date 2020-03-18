Calendar, 3-19 Thursday

Events
Art Exhibit Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m., through Sunday. View a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com
You have free articles remaining.
Meetings
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. City Council Chambers
Register
Registration for 2020 Ranch Practicum — To register, submit a completed application and registration fee by May 1. Enrollment is limited to 35 participants. Applicants will be notified of their status no later than May 21; fee is $675 fee; additional $350 for a spouse. Registration covers educational materials, noon meals and breaks. Participants are responsible for travel and lodging expenses. The practicum can count for college or continuing education credit. Refunds will be issued if space is not available. To learn more or register go to: nebraskaranchpracticum.unl.edu/