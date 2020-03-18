You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 3-19 Thursday
Calendar, 3-19 Thursday

Events

Art Exhibit Garden of Giving at Gateway Mall — 11 a.m., through Sunday. View a garden of flowers crafted from clothes, sheets and other fabrics, free-will donations to Goodwill, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com

Meetings

Historic Preservation Commission 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. City Council Chambers 

Registration for 2020 Ranch Practicum — To register, submit a completed application and registration fee by May 1. Enrollment is limited to 35 participants. Applicants will be notified of their status no later than May 21; fee is $675 fee; additional $350 for a spouse. Registration covers educational materials, noon meals and breaks. Participants are responsible for travel and lodging expenses. The practicum can count for college or continuing education credit. Refunds will be issued if space is not available. To learn more or register go to: nebraskaranchpracticum.unl.edu/

Because of last-minute postponements and cancellations due to the coronavirus, please check event venues for the latest information.

