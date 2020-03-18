Calendar, 3-19 Thursday

Events

Meetings

Register

Registration for 2020 Ranch Practicum — To register, submit a completed application and registration fee by May 1. Enrollment is limited to 35 participants. Applicants will be notified of their status no later than May 21; fee is $675 fee; additional $350 for a spouse. Registration covers educational materials, noon meals and breaks. Participants are responsible for travel and lodging expenses. The practicum can count for college or continuing education credit. Refunds will be issued if space is not available. To learn more or register go to: nebraskaranchpracticum.unl.edu/