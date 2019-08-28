Events
Bend, stretch and breathing class — 10:30 a.m. Instructor Mitzi Aden, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Blood pressure screenings — 11 a.m. CHI Health at Home nurses, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Changes in our teeth as we age — 1 p.m. Speaker Rachel Tietjen, DDS., Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Lights of Hope decorating party — 6-9 p.m. Help decorate bags in honor of people with cancer, or those touched by cancer. Bags to be displayed in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10, during the Lights of Hope ceremony, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
Live music — 11 a.m. Mike McCracken, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Hub & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Jarana Band, food and beverages available for purchase from Code beer, free event, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
South of Downtown block party — 6-8 p.m. Meet neighbors, eat free food from Lulu's, vegetarian option available, listen to a reggae band, play yard games, do interactive art, 14th and E streets.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Bring a notebook and something to write with. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Code Beer — Disney trivia, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons: week 6 of 6, 7-8:30 p.m.
Royal Grove — Jon Wolfe, 8 p.m., $15-$120.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Live music Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Sword of Trust" (R), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Commission on Human Rights — 4 p.m. City-County Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.