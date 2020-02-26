Calendar, 2-27 Thursday

Events
Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Ages 6-12, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com.
Black History Month choral music — 7:30 p.m. All-Collegiate Choir and the University Singers, free, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.
Bill T. Jones and Arnie Zane Dance Company — 7:30 p.m. African, Afro Caribbean and modern dance styles, $9.50-$36.00, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
Chez So Do — Jim Williamson Trio, 7-9:30 p.m. Artsincorporated.org.
Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
H2O Today — 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Exhibit showing the role of water both globally and locally, interactive stations, general admission; 4:30-8:30 p.m., free, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Gateway Mall Lincoln open mic night — 6-9 p.m. Near food court, free; if interested in performing, contact: jaclyn@stormmediamanagement.com, 6100 O St.
Matilda the Musical — 7 p.m. $10 (adults); $8 (kids), Lincoln North Star High School, 5501 N. 33rd St. Tickets: lnstheatre.seatyourself.biz.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Nightclub Two drop-in class, 8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Open-mic night: host Midwest Conquest, 9 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: Cameron Logsdon, 8-11 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons: 2 of 8, 7-8:30 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 4:20 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 4:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" (NR) 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Councilman Richard Meginnis South Lincoln Town Hall meeting — Road closures and projects, 6-8 p.m. Lonnie Burklund, Assistant Director Transportation and David Cary, City-County Planning Department, Fire Station 15, 6601 Pine Lake Road.
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S.10th St. Council Chambers.
West Haymarket Joint Public Agency Board meeting — 2:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.