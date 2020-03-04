Calendar, 3-5 Thursday

Events
Alice in Wonderland — 7 p.m. Saturday. $10 (students); $10 (seniors); $12 (adults) Haymarket Theatre, Apothecary Lofts, 140 N. 8th St.
Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Ages 6-12, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com.
Diabetes support group: Hillcrest Firethorn — 4 p.m. Learn how to proactively manage your diabetes, free, walk-ins welcome, 8601 Firethorn Lane. More details: 402-481-6316.
League of Women Voters — Noon-1 p.m. Speaker Karen Bell-Dancy on new YWCA programs for girls and young women, $17 (non-members); $15 (members), Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Reservations: lwv-ne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Live Music Series: Skylark Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, Chez SoDo 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org.
Nebraska Democratic Party Senate forum — 6-8 p.m. Candidates including Chris Janicek, Larry Marvin, Dennis Macek, Angie Philips, Alisha Shelton and Dr. Dan Wik. Center for People in Need, free, 3901 N. 27th St.
Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
H2O Today: Morrill Hall — 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Exhibit showing the role of water both globally and locally, interactive stations, general admission; 4:30-8:30 p.m., free, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Pop-in storytime "Solar System": Morrill Hall — 4 p.m. Participate in stories, songs and movement, regular admission, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Yonder Mountain String Band, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Tango drop-in, 6 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark — Gene Davis, 7-9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons, 7-8:30 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Get Down; Johnathan Leach, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Matt Briggs, 6–7 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Corpus Christi" (NR) 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "I Was at Home But" (R) 5 p.m. 7:15 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.